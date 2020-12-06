Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,706 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 9,643

Delhi recorded as many as 2,706 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.92 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 9,643. Sixty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,536 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,92,250 in the national capital, including 5,57,914 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 24,693, of which 15,276 are in home isolation.

