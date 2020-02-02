Second positive case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala

Coronavirus

Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been found, in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has been kept in isolation in the hospital is stable and is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Indian is evacuating its citizens from Wuhan in two different batches. The first batch of Indians were airlifted on Saturday from China while another Air India special flight carrying Indian passengers will be arriving shortly in Delhi.

Woman who tested positive with Coronavirus kept in isolation in Kerala

Earlier on Saturday, the Kerala government said the condition of the medical student who has been found infected with Coronavirus and has kept in an isolation ward is satisfactory and that three people have been arrested for spreading false information on social media about the disease.

The woman, who tested positive, is a student of Wuhan university and is undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

"The health status of the student who tested positive for coronavirus remains satisfactory. The hospital authorities have confirmed that the health condition of all symptomatic persons under isolation in hospitals are "stable", a bulletin said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said Kerala has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the epidemic, which has been declared by WHO as a global emergency, She told reporters here that three people have been arrested for spreading false information about those who had arrived in the state from coronavirusa affected countries and are under home surveillance.

Six others had forwarded the posts and the cyber cell was probing the matter, Shailaja said.

The minister had earlier warned that strong action would be taken against those putting out false news on the disease. Police said Sabari was arrested on Friday and released on bail, while two others-- Shafi and Siraj were arrested on Saturday.

Two cases have been registered in two police stations in Thrissur in this connection, they said.

A medical bulletin said that till date, 1793 people who travelled from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance.

Seventy of them have been admitted in select isolation facilities and 1,723 are under home quarantine.

So far 39 samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for testing, of which 23 samples were negative, it said.

A control room has been set up in the state. A minimum of two hospitals with isolation facilities have been identified in each district.

