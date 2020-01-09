Image Source : PTI School headmaster arrested by vigilance in Odisha in disproportionate asset case

The headmaster of a government-run boarding school in Odisha's Nabarangpur district has been arrested by anti-graft vigilance wing for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 2.6 crore that is disproportionate to his known sources of income, vigilance officials said on Thursday. Ranjeet Kumar Panigrahi, Head Master of Baragaon Upper Primary Boarding School in Nabarangpur, was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of findings of searches conducted by vigilance sleuths in at least five locations, a vigilance statement said.

His two-storey residential building at Raighar, a three-storey building at Raighar, a two-storey building-cum- fertiliser shop at Raighar, house of a relative at Raighar and an office chamber was searched on Tuesday on the basis of search warrants issued by a court, the statement said.

In the course of the search, he was found to be in possession of assets worth around Rs.2.60 crore, including a three-storey building, two two-storey buildings, six plots, two four

wheelers, two two-wheelers, deposits in different banks of Rs 70.46 lakhs investment in insurance policies of Rs 20.31 lakh, gold and silver ornaments and cash of over Six lakh, it said.

After the search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Panigrahi were calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to

the known sources of income to the tune of around Rs 1.80 crore.

As the headmaster could not account for assets acquired by him satisfactorily, he was arrested under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and further investigation is on, it said.

