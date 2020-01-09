Woman kills mother-in-law, projects it as death due to snakebite to hide extra-marital affair

Image Source : PTI Woman in extra-marital affair conspires with lover to kill mother-in law with snake bite

In a heinous crime, a married woman in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu conspired with her lover to attack her mother-in-law. The woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law first by suffocating her. Later, she let a snake bite the leg of her mother-in-law, to portray it as a natural death. The incident dates back to June 2019, when a case of death due to snakebite was registered in Buhana village of the state. The state police have now arrested the accused in the case.

Initially, the family members of the deceased lady had not lodged a complaint in the incident. However, the case unfolded after one of the family members of the accused woman overheard her talking on the phone. She was allegedly talking to her lover during which she mentioned the plan to kill her mother-in-law.

Later in July, a case in the incident was lodged by the husband of the deceased woman, who demanded an inquiry into the death of her wife.

The police cracked the murder case after almost 6 months of the case. According to the police, the husband of the accused woman used to stay outside the town and the woman was in a relationship with one Manish, a resident of Jaipur in the state. Both - the woman and her lover knew each other prior to their marriage.

The affair soon became public and came to the information of the woman's mother-in-law, following which both the accused hatched a plan to kill her. A friend of Manish was also hand-in-gloves in the case, the police said.

The accused woman first offered a glass of banana shake-mixed with sleeping pills to her mother-in-law. She further suffocated her with a pillow and later allowed a snake to bite the leg of her mother-in-law, to give it a direction of natural death.

According to the police, the family members and neighbours had spotted the snake near the deceased lady at the time of her death.

It was further revealed that Manish had bought the snake for the purpose. All three accused in the case have now been arrested.

