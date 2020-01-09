Image Source : FILE Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 4.50 lakh from man in Greater Noida (Representational image)

A man was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.50 lakh by three motorcycle-borne miscreants, who fled after firing shots in the air, in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Anil Kumar works with a private company and he was carrying the firm's money in his car when the incident took place around 1 pm under Beta II police station area, a police official said.

"Kumar, a resident of Sector 44 in Noida, was on his way to another company in Greater Noida to make a payment. On his way, three men intercepted his vehicle and forcibly took the briefcase containing the cash. They fled after firing shots in the air," Station House Officer Prabhat Dikshit said.

An FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway, he said. "Police teams have been formed to solve the case at the earliest," he said.