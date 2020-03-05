SC to hear CAA challenging pleas after Sabarimala issue

Supreme court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act will be taken up only after arguments in the Faith Vs Right to Pray gets over in the Sabarimala temple matter. The hearing on petitions connected with Sabrimala was likely to begin from March 16. The apex court observed that Centre is yet to file a response on the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justices B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant told senior advocate Kapil Sibal about their decision, as he insisted to fix a date of hearing on the CAA matter.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the top court that the Centre would be filing a reply most likely by next week.

A nine-judge bench is examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple besides in mosques, along with the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community, and the entry of Parsi women, who have married outside the community, in Temple of Fire.

