Lawyers' body offers free legal aid to Delhi riot victims

The Supreme Court Advocates on-Record Association (SCAORA) on Tuesday expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives and property in the recent spurt of communal violence in northeast Delhi, claiming more than 40 lives and left more than 200 injured.

"SCAORA's Executive Committee express deep anguish on the loss of lives and property and offer their condolences to the bereaved families," said the resolution issued by SCAORA secretary Joseph Aristotle.

The lawyers' body has asked its members to contribute generously for compensating and rehabilitating the victims and families, which suffered during the violence. SCAORA, expressing solidarity with the riots affected families, requested its members and "generously" contribute in its centralised fund. These funds would be further utilised in compensating violence affected people and also in the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The bar body also said it will coordinate with District Legal services Authority (DLSA) to provide round-the-clock legal assistance for the victims of the violence through toll free number 1516.

"In the light of the ground situation, SCAORA earnestly and sincerely appeals to each stakeholder, be it administration, the law enforcement agencies, the judiciary or public-spirited NGOs/individuals to take immediate steps in order to restore normalcy and faith in rule of law,"said the lawyers' body in a statement.

The resolution was developed after the members of the bar body visited the violence affected areas of north-east Delhi on Sunday. The lawyers' body also appealed to various agencies concerned including the judiciary to take steps to restoring normalcy, which would help instilling people's faith in rule of law.

