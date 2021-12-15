Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi, VP Naidu pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on death anniversary.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today

Sardar Patel passed away on December 15, 1950

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 71st death anniversary and said that India will be grateful to the latter's administrative skills and efforts to unite the nation.

"Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also paid his tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today.

"Remembering the iconic freedom fighter, 'Iron Man of India' #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his Punya Tithi today. He was a towering statesman and an illustrious leader who cared deeply for the welfare of the farmers and worked incessantly for the uplift of the downtrodden. The 'Unifier of India', Sardar Patel played a monumental role in the peaceful integration of over 560 princely states. His legendary life continues to inspire every Indian to work towards strengthening the unity & integrity of the nation and eliminating social evils from society," VP Naidu tweeted on December 15.

Sardar Patel, who is credited with efforts for uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.

