Updated on: November 01, 2021 11:12 IST

Akhilesh Yadav praises Sardar Patel, mentions Jinnah in same breath

Hardoi : Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath as leaders who fought for India's independence. Yadav lavished praise on Patel on his 146th birth anniversary but raised eyebrows at one point when he appeared to equate the four leaders, including Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan