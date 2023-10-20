Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his remand and arrest dismissed by Delhi HC

The probing agency has alleged Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 16:49 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
Image Source : PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his remand and arrest, an appeal which was opposed by the Enforcement Directorate. The AAP leader asserted that a 'clear cut' case was made out against him. Singh, who was arrested by the ED on October 4, had moved the high court last week challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

According to reports, the ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR and was done while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

 

