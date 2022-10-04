Sanjay Raut to stay in jail for now, bail hearing on October 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will stay in jail for now as the next bail hearing date has been fixed for October 10. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut (60) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial rregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

He is currently in judicial custody. The ED investigation pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and related financial transactions allegedly involving his wife and alleged associates.

In his statement, Raut had claimed he was not associated with any company and that his daughters and wife were running the entertainment company.

