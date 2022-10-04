Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sanjay Raut to stay in jail for now, bail hearing on October 10

Sanjay Raut to stay in jail for now, bail hearing on October 10

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut (60) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial rregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mumbai Updated on: October 04, 2022 13:26 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will stay in jail for now as the next bail hearing date has been fixed for October 10. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut (60) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial rregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

He is currently in judicial custody. The ED investigation pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai and related financial transactions allegedly involving his wife and alleged associates.

In his statement, Raut had claimed he was not associated with any company and that his daughters and wife were running the entertainment company.

 

Related Stories
Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Will die but won't quit party', says Sena MP amid ED raids

Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Will die but won't quit party', says Sena MP amid ED raids

'Sanjay Raut received over Rs 1 cr, sent rape threats': ED to court, gets 4 day custody | 10 points

'Sanjay Raut received over Rs 1 cr, sent rape threats': ED to court, gets 4 day custody | 10 points

Sanjay Raut tells court: During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window, ventilation

Sanjay Raut tells court: During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window, ventilation

Latest India News

IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News