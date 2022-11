Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Income Tax raids: Income tax officials conducted raids at over 30 locations on the close aides of Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra President Abu Azmi. The searches took place at the Kamal Mansion office of SP's close aide Abha Ganesh Gupta. Abu Azmi's office and residence are located in the same building.

The raids were conducted at 30 locations including Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata.

