BJP woos Sachin Pilot, says will be happy if he joins party

Sachin Pilot may have lost this round of power tussle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot but his political career is far from over. The young and charismatic leader is now being courted by the BJP. Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said on Tuesday that he will welcome Sachin Pilot if he chooses to join the party. He further said that top leadership of the BJP will take a final call on this.

Sachin Pilot's rebellion fell short of toppling Gehlot government in Rajasthan. But he rattled the party ranks as he made his displeasure public. On Tuesday, Sachin Pilot was removed from the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Disgruntled Scahin Pilot and his camp is now become a hot cake for BJP that is looking to regain lost ground in Rajasthan.

Why Sachin Pilot may become an asset for BJP

Sachin Pilot spearheaded Congress' campaign during 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections. His efforts paid of and Congress formed the government in the state toppling BJP government led by Vasudhara Raje. Sachin Pilot maintains good relations in Gujjar and Meena communities in Rajasthan. He himself is a Gujjar but has played a big part in brokering peace between the two communities who have long been fighting over the issue of reservation. In eastern Rajasthan, where Sachin Pilot campaigned extensively, Congress won 42 out of 49 seats in 2018 elections. This played a big part in Congress gaining ground against BJP. Sachin Pilot belongs to the younger generation of leaders in Indian politics. Youngsters often regard political set-up as bureaucratic, power-hungry system that is largely run by older politicians. Sachin Pilot holds a unique appeal among the youth across the country.

Talks of Sachin Pilot leaving Congress increased as he deleted Congress Party's name from his Twitter bio.

There has not been any official comment from Sachin Pilot.

