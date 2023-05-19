'Why is there delay in justice to protesting wrestlers,' Sachin Pilot questions union govt from Jantar Mantar

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Sachin Pilot meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

Sachin Pilot at wrestlers protest: Amid ongoing wrestlers' protest in New Delhi, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met the agitating grapplers and questioned the delay in justice to those who have made the country proud. He reached Jantar Mantar and discussed the matter in detail with the wrestlers.

Speaking to the media after meeting the protesting wrestlers, Pilot targeted the central government and questioned the delay in justice for protesting wrestlers.

Pilot questions delays in justice to wrestlers

"For the last 27 days, our wrestlers have been sitting in protest to share their pain. Everyone supports them, but the justice which should have been given to them is being delayed." Hitting out at the government, Pilot further said, "Why is there a delay in justice to those who made us proud? Administration and police must act swiftly."

Pilot said that if the youth, farmers and wrestlers are not happy then the country can't prosper. "The pain and issues of wrestlers need to be heard and addressed and the government and administration must act swiftly on the grievances of protesting wrestlers and justice should be delivered," he demanded.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also pointed out that several people are coming to support the wrestlers here, but it is sad that the wrestlers are yet to get justice despite sitting here for the last several days. "Action must be taken on their complaint so that the wrestlers are convinced of the action," Pilot said.

To another question about the remarks of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that medals can be bought for Rs 15, Pilot said, "For the last 27 days wrestlers are protesting and if they would have got timely justice then there was no need for them to sit here. They are sitting here in this heat as no action has been taken.

Formation of an ad-hoc committee

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

It should be mentioned here that the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar for the last 27 days and have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The protesting wrestlers include stars like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

(With inputs from agencies)

