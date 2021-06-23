Gujarat AAP leader blames BJP for her divorce: Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ruta Dudhagara said she separated from her husband on May 26.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Surat corporator Ruta Dudhagara has blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for her divorce. Dudhagara, who is Surat’s Municipal Corporation’s ward number 3 corporator, claimed that her husband was putting pressure on her to join the BJP.

She said that the BJP was offering Rs 3 crore to leave AAP and join the saffron party. Dudhagara told reporters that her husband was asking her to accept the 'offer'. However, she refused leading to disputes between the couple.

Dudhagara said she separated from her husband on May 26.

ALSO READ: Centre rejected Delhi's doorstep ration delivery scheme citing 'funny excuses': Sisodia

Meanwhile, AAP's Gujarat unit has come out in support of Ruta Dudhagara. "The Aam Aadmi Party did not take any serious action considering Ruta's case as a personal problem. Gujarat AAP considers allegations leveled on its Surat leaders as wrong and fully supports Ruta. Whatever Ruta has to say, the Aam Aadmi Party will stand in her support.And if needed, the party will also provide her legal help," the party said in a statement.

Ruta's husband rubishes allegations

Ruta's husband Chirag, who is also an AAP worker, said her allegations were baseless, adding that she might be under pressure to make such statements.

ALSO READ: She applied sindoor and now claims didn't marry, Mamata should sack her: Dilip Ghosh on Nusrat Jahan

Chirag said he had never met any BJP leader, nor wasany monetary offer made to get Ruta to switch sides. He also claimed he was misled into divorcing Ruta.

BJP refuses to comment

The BJP has refused to make any statement on the allegations leveled by Ruta, with local party leaders claiming the issue was not political but a personal one involving the Dudhagara couple.

The Aam Aadmi Party had won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation polls held this year, emerging as the second largest party after the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News