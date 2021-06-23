Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Centre rejected Delhi's doorstep ration delivery scheme citing 'funny excuses': Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that the Centre rejected the Delhi government's proposed doorstep ration delivery scheme citing "funny excuses". Sisodia, who was addressing an online briefing, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "picking fights with states".

According to the Delhi government, if implemented, the scheme would benefit 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city.

Sisodia said the Delhi government on Tuesday received a letter from the Centre stating that the proposal for the doorstep ration delivery scheme for poor people has been rejected.

He said the Centre made "funny excuses" for its decision.

It asked how ration will be delivered to beneficiaries who live in narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings and what will happen if ration delivery vans break down, Sisodia said.

The AAP leader also claimed that the Delhi government never sent any proposal regarding the scheme to the Centre.

"What proposal did they reject when none was sent to them?" he asked.

"Ration distribution under public distribution system is the responsibility of the state. If people can have pizza, clothes and other consumables delivered to their homes, why can't ration be delivered to their doorstep," he asked.

Sisodia went on to mention Centre's clash with West Bengal and Maharashtra governments, and said, "I want to ask the prime minister why he is always in the mood to quarrel. The country has never seen such a quarrelsome prime minister in the last 75 years.

The Delhi government planned to launch the scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration in June.

The launch was halted after the lieutenant governor returned the file on the scheme stating that it could not be implemented, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

