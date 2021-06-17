Wrong to stop this during Corona period: Kejriwal seeks L-G nod on doorstep delivery of ration scheme again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal said that the plan was in accordance with the law

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to L-G Anil Baijal over the implementation of doorstep delivery of rations scheme. The central government had blocked plans to launch the scheme in Delhi citing that the AAP government had not sought its approval on the same.

Sending back the file to the L-G and seeking his consideration, Kejriwal said that the plan was in accordance with the law and that it was being implemented to follow the orders of the Central Government.

“It is wrong to stop this plan during the Corona period,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; urges to allow implementation of doorstep ration delivery in Delhi

“Four times in the last three years, the LG was informed about the cabinet decision of the scheme but he never opposed it. The LG did not even oppose the notification to implement this scheme in February. He was even aware that the scheme has been approved and was on the verge of implementation,” Kejriwal added.

The CM also said that all the objections raised by the central government were corrected. “Despite five hearings, the High Court did not impose any stay in this case. The Center never told about any approval during the court case. Then why is this plan being stopped?”he asked.

The central government had flagged several concerns about the scheme in March saying it could result in ration card holders buying grains and other necessities at a higher rate than that fixed under a central law.

Latest India News