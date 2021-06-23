She applied sindoor and now claims didn't marry, Mamata should sack her: Dilip Ghosh on Nusrat Jahan

Follow us on Image Source : NUSRAT JAHAN FB PAGE According to her husband, the TMC MP had avoided always his requests to get the marriage registered.

Raking up the controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan’s marriage, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said that the state party should suspend her if she fails to resign.

He even went on to say that the woman MP has shamed the Indian ideology. “Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband and inviting the CM to her 'boubhat' (reception) and now she says she is not married.”

ALSO READ: 'Nusrat Jahan's Lok Sabha membership non-est': BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya demands action against TMC leader

Questioning TMC’s ideology, he said, “This can be Saugata babu's (TMC MP) ideology and not the ideology of India or Bengal. The party should suspend her or she must resign from the post.”

Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta in recent times, had earlier argued that since her marriage ceremony with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.

According to Jain, Jahan had avoided always his requests to get the marriage registered. He claimed that Jahan's behaviour started changing towards him in August 2020 when she was shooting a film, and she left his home bag and baggage in November.

Latest India News