  • Pradeep Kumar Rawat to be India's new envoy to China
Russian President Putin holds telephonic conversation with PM Modi

Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2021 19:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Both leaders exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region
  • Both nations expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged views on the situation in the "Asia-Pacific" region, a Russian official said. Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.

The official said the two leaders also discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements finalised during Putin's visit to India on December 6. "Vladimir Putin warmly thanked Narendra Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6," the Russian official said.

"They discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India," he said.

