Russia Ukraine War: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky talks to PM Modi, seeks political support at UNSC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday got in touch with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Ukranian territory. He sought Modi's support at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Informed of the course of repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in the UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!", Zelensky tweeted.

The development comes one day after PM Modi talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked him for an immediate cessation of violence in the neighboring country Ukraine.

In the telephonic conversation, Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments in Ukraine. The Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

On Friday, the UN Security Council on Friday voted on the draft resolution by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by several other nations including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

However, India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.

