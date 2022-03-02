Don't see a hurdle in supply of S-400 missile systems to India due to sanctions: Russia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Don't see any hurdle in supply of S-400 missiles to India because sanctions: Russian Ambassador

Amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, several countries including the US and UK have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. However, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov has said that he doesn't see any hurdle in the supply of S-400 missile systems to India due to these sanctions from the West.

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions. India had asserted that its decisions are based on its national interest to protect its national security.

However, even before Ukraine's invasion by Russia and even before the sanctions getting imposed, US was always doubtful of the deal. In fact, US had urged all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems.

Russia selling the S-400 air defence missile system to India shines a spotlight on the "destabilising role" that Moscow is playing in the region and potentially beyond as well, the United States had said in January.

Earlier today, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh also said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries remain strong.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, Singh said, "Things are still unfolding. Our position is very strong and our relations with both the countries have remained (strong) and you have seen that.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

