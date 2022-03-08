Qutub Minar lit up with colours of Russian flag? Chinese state media spreads fake news

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PMBJPPMBI Qutub Minar lit up with colours of Russian flag?

Highlights The PIB has fact checked the claims that said Qutub Minar was lit in Russian flag colours

The tweet by Global Times now stands deleted

The post surfaced amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Reports claiming the Qutub Minar in Delhi was lit up in Russian flag colours have been termed 'misleading' by the PIB. It was first reported by Chinese state media Global Times, which, through its official Twitter handle stated India lit up the Qutub Minar with the colours of the Russian flag.

“India lit up the Qutb Minar, one of the landmark buildings in New Delhi, with the colours of the Russian flag," the Global Times wrote on Twitter.

The post, however, was later deleted.

Correcting the claims, PIB said, “Global Times has claimed in a tweet that Qutub Minar was lit up with the colours of the Russian flag. This claim is misleading."

"Qutub Minar was illuminated as a part of the Janaushadhi Diwas 2022 celebrations," it further said.

On March 5, the Qutub Minar was illuminated to mark the fourth year of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, which is celebrated every year on March 7 under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

The official handle of the scheme had shared the images on March 6.

Also Read | Russia Ukraine War: Soldiers don't and won't take part in Ukraine conflict, says Putin

Latest India News