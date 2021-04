Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine approved by government panel for emergency use in India

An expert committee of the government has approved the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given nod to two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

Latest India News