Rs 2,435 crore bank fraud case: CBI books former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar, others

CBI raids six locations after registering a fresh case of fraud of Rs 2,435 crore in Yes Bank and other consortium banks against former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar. (Representational image)

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at six locations after registering a fresh case of fraud of Rs 2,435 crore in Yes Bank and other consortium banks against former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar who is already under probe in more such cases, officials said.

The searches took place at six locations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurgaon.

This is a new case against Thapar, who was booked recently in Rs 466 crore fraud case in Yes Bank, the officials said.

Along with Thapar, several other executives of the company have been booked in the case.

