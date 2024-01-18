'Rom Rom Mein Ram': Rajat Sharma attends book launch of Ashwini Chopra, remembers his 'true friend'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends book launch of 'Rom Rom Mein Ram' in New Delhi.

'Rom Rom Mein Ram', a book by senior journalist and former resident editor of Punjab Kesari, Ashwini Kumar Chopra was released on his fourth death anniversary in New Delhi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, VHP leader Alok Kumar, former Union Minister Harshvardhan among other eminent guests attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Sharma said, "Ashwini Kumar Chopra was his true friend in whose company he used to laugh freely."

"Ashwini Kumar used to create a pleasant atmosphere wherever he was present. Whenever we went out, his fun would start on the plane itself," Rajat Sharma added.

Recalling one such incident, Rajat Sharma said, "...We went to New York when Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the Prime Minister. When we went to see the twin towers, Ashwini said that we cannot build such a building... he told me that we should earn enough money so that we could buy both towers. When the twin-towers fell, Ashwini called me and said that they have fallen."

People like Ashwini Minna do not die, they remain alive through their writing. Her wife Kiran is handling Ashwini's legacy very smoothly, Rajat Sharma further said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the occasion, said, "...as Rajat ji said, I will also say that Ashwini was a human being with a warm heart. The release of his book 'Rom Rom Mein Ram' at this time is important in itself as the entire country is in love with Lord Ram."

"After four days, the consecration is going to happen in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. If Ashwini was alive today, he would have gone to Ayodhya. His son also has the same edge in writing as Ashwini did," the Defence Minister said.

On the death anniversary of Ashwini Minna Chopra, his wife Kiran Chopra distributed loans to poor women under a program called 'Chaupal'. Today was the 133rd check distribution ceremony under this program.

