Rajat Sharma attends Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' premiere in Delhi, praises actor's upcoming film

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, along with wife and channel's Managing Director Ritu Dhawan attended the exclusive premiere show of actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming movie 'Main Atal Hoon' in Delhi.

The premiere show was graced by actor Pankaj Tripathi, his wife Mridula Tripathi, 'Main Atal Hoon' Director Ravi Jadhav, Rajat Sharma, his wife Ritu Dhawan, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad among other eminent guests.

During his film's premiere event, Pankaj Tripathi mentioned about his appearance in a special episode of Aap Ki Adalat show on India TV. The actor said that the viewers' response after his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat made him emotional.

After the premiere, Rajat Sharma praised Pankaj Tripathi and said that its a very emotional moment as he got the opportunity to know Atal Bihar Vajpayee closely... and the way he (Pankaj Tripathi) has played the role, it should be appreciated... it's a wonderful film and everyone must watch it.

Responding to Pankaj Tripathi's statement that he got to learn during the shooting of Aap Ki Adalat from Rajat Sharma, India TV's Chairman said, "It's his big-heartedness... whatever he has done is really good... I believe that no other person would have played this role better than him... and I asked the film's producer who said that this film would never have been made if Pankaj didn't play this role."

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

'Main Atal Hoon' chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister, and reveals his multifaceted persona as poet, gentleman, and statesman. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen portraying Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film will hit cinemas on January 19, 2024.