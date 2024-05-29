Respite! Delhi-NCR receives spell of rain as temperature hits 52.3 degrees C

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Noida rain

Delhi rains: The Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday evening had a fresh spell of rain as Delhi's Mungeshpur area logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest-ever temperature recorded in the city. Noida also received light rain showers giving mild respite from the severe heatwave.

The weather experienced a sudden change as the sky turned cloudy and witnessed light drizzling in some parts, providing relief to Delhiites.

The weather department forecasted a thunderstorm with light-intensity rain and gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 kmph, would occur over and in the vicinity of several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had predicted light rain in Delhi and NCR, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohna, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Rohtak, Hisar (Haryana), Jattari, Khair (UP). It is raining lightly at all these places.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius. A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, according to the website. This is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

Peak power demand

With temperatures soaring, the city peak power demand rose to an all-time high of 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday, according power discom officials. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer.