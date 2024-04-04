RespectWomen: When Supriya Shrinate's 'current rate in Mandi' remark against Kangana Ranaut invited EC action

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PTI Kangana Ranaut is BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is the latest entrant in the list of politicians, who made headlines for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman politician. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed the Surjewala for reportedly making a 'sexist' comment against its Mathura MP Hema Malini. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of Surjewala wherein he is seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician at a public event.

However, this is not the first time that a politician has stooped to such a low level while attacking a rival female politician. Earlier, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made headlines after a social media post from her official X (formerly Twitter) account was posted, containing derogatory remarks against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut.

When Supriya Shrinate allegedly made controversial remarks against Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who had been quite vocal on national issues and expressing her political ideology openly, was finally given a ticket by the BJP to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat. Soon after the news broke, Supriya Shrinate shared an image of the BJP leader and wrote an objectionable caption in Hindi. "Can someone tell what is the current rate in Mandi (market)?" the post read, next to a picture of Kangana Ranaut. However, she later claimed that "someone" who had access to her meta accounts made the post which has been taken down.

Sharing the screengrab of the Instagram post, Kangana retorted to the Congress leader's post and said that she has portrayed various characters on screen as an actor, but people should "refrain from using sex workers' challenging lives as some kind of abuse".

Did Supriya Shrinate face any repercussions?

The incident went too far and captivated a massive reaction on social media against Supriya. The BJP even asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra if they would expel her from the party.

In a recent development, the Congress didn't give a ticket to Supriya Shrinate from the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, the seat she contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. It is being said that it is because of the above incident that Supriya Shrinate couldn't get the ticket from Maharajganj.

However, the Congress party has not officially said anything about cutting Supriya's ticket from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, the Congress has named Virendra Chaudhary as its choice from the Maharajganj constituency.