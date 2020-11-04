Karnataka to soon bring law to ban marriages involving religious conversion

Image Source : PTI Karnataka to act tough on marriages involving religious conversion'

The Karnataka government would soon bring a law to ban religious conversions for the sake of marriage, a state minister has said. Taking to Twitter, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka's Kannada and Culture minister, C. T. Ravi said on Tuesday: "We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of Our sisters. Anyone involved in the act of conversion shall face severe & swift punishment."

He said that the proposed law would be on the lines of Allahabad High Court's order.

Ravi's statement comes three days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that his government would bring an "effective law" against "love jihad".

Adityanath had also issued a 'warning' to those who "played with the honour" of "sisters and daughters" by concealing their identities. "If they did not mend their ways, then their "funeral processions" would be taken out," he had remarked.

Ravi, who has been recently given the national organisational responsibility by the party, too has referred to the Allahabad High Court judgment.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage