After helping Bihar farmer, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assists UP cauliflower grower

Image Source : TWITTER@RSPRASAD Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad helps UP cauliflower farmer get good price for his produce.

A couple of days after he helped a vegetable grower from his home state Bihar get a buyer who to purchase his crop in bulk, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday came to the rescue of another cauliflower farmer from Uttar Pradesh.

News agency ANI had tweeted the plight of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Ramesh, the farmer, who belongs to Mayapuri village of the district, was forced to sell his produce at a meagre price of Rs 1 per kg. Upset over not getting the right price, the farmer destroyed several bags of cauliflower.

ALSO READ: When Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came to rescue of distraught Bihar cauliflower farmer

"I was getting Rs 1/kg for cauliflower and 76 bags remained unsold. So, I decided to destroy rest of it all," Ramesh said.

The news reached Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and he immediately swung into action. He directed the Common Service Centre's Uttar Pradesh team to get in touch with the farmer.

Prasad, who is also the Law and Justice Minister, tweeted to inform that several other farmers, who were being exploited by the local mandi, also came forward to sell their crop through government's digital platform. Ther were informed about the Common Services Centres.

"Today, a farmer Tanveer sold 400 kg cauliflower to a buyer in Delhi at the rate of Rs 10 per kg. He received the full payment and the transportation cost was borne by the buyer. Many more buyers are ready to purchase cauliflower from farmers across the country," the minister tweeted in Hindi.

Ravi Shankar Prasad's gesture comes amid a massive protest by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, over the three new farm laws.

Prasad has repeatedly allayed fears over the legislations, saying that the new agricultural laws have given farmers the freedom to sell their crop anywhere in the country.

Latest India News