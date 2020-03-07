Ravi Shankar Prasad in Aap Ki Adalat: Slogans like 'Desh ke gaddaron ko..' are inappropriate

Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Shankar Prasad on Aap Ki Adalat: Slogans like 'Desh ke gaddaron ko..' are inappropriate

The words 'Desh ke gaddaron ko...', and whatever follows after that has come to assume negative connotations everywhere in the country. This was more apparent in Delhi as violent clashes and protests engulfed the city in recent months.

"It improper. Such slogans should not be raised," said Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. He was in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur was in the news in the run-up to Delhi Legislative Assembly elections for raising the slogan 'Desh ke Gaddaron Ko...'

Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly denounced the use of the language.

At the same time, he drew attention to controversial statements made by Congress leader including party president Sonia Gandhi.

"What did Sonia Gandhi say on Ramlila Maidan?" asked Prasad. He went on to say that Sonia Gandhi called for 'iss paar ya us paar' battle against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

When Rajat Sharma reminded that a number of BJP leaders have made controversial statements, he said that those statements did not form the official party line of the BJP.

Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly said that no-one should resort to issuing provocative and divisive statements and it was this why Delhi Police was going through recordings of all political leaders in order to take appropriate action.

