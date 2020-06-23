Rath Yatra 2020: Lord Jagannath open for darshan in Ahmedabad

Image Source : ANI Lord Jagannath open for darshan in Ahmedabad

After Gujarat High Court refused to allow Rath Yatra outside the temple complex, the premises of Lord Jagannath are open for darshan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Earlier today Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arrived at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for Rath Yatra, which is being held inside temple premises.

Rupani said: "Hearing continued at the High Court till late last night but we could not get permission for Rath Yatra due to COVID-19. I thank the Trustee and Mahant of the temple for understanding the situation and arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises."

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arrives at Lord Jagannath temple for rituals during 143rd annual Rath Yatra, being held inside the temple premises due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Gujarat High Court on Monday night rejected an application seeking permission of the mega event outside the temple.

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Heavy police force deployed at the main gate of the Jagannath temple as the annual Rath Yatra is being held inside the premises of temple due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Gujarat High Court on Monday night rejected an application seeking permission of the mega event outside the temple.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday rejected all applications that challenged the stay on Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. In light of the rising coronavirus cases, the High Court ordered that there will no Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad this year and the procession will be limited to the Jagannath Mandir Campus only.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he had directed the state Advocate General to approach the high court and request it to allow the annual procession. The HC had on Saturday stayed the procession amid the coronavirus pandemic in Ahmedabad.

