Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum to reopen from January 5 - Check details

After remaining closed for nearly 10 month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will reopen to the public from January 5, 2021. The museum was closed to the public due to COVID-19 outbreak on March 13, 2020.

It museum, which showcases exquisite and invaluable artifacts related to art, culture, heritage and history, will be open on all days in a week, except Mondays and government holidays.

The visitors can book their slots online at:

https://presidentofindia.nic.in or

https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or

https://rbmuseum.gov.in/ after paying a nominal registration charge of Rs 50 per visitor.

On-the-spot booking facility has been temporarily suspended and only online bookings can be done now.

To ensure social distancing norms, four pre-booked time slots have been fixed -- between 9.30 am to 11 am, 11.30 am to 1 pm, 1.30 pm to 3 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm, with a maximum of 25 visitors per slot.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols pertaining to face masks, social distance, Aarogya Setu app etc. People vulnerable to COVID-19 are discouraged for undertaking the tour.

