Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passes away

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning in Delhi, news agency ANI reported. He was 68. Sinha breathed his last at 4:30 AM at his Delhi residence.

Sinha was an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1974 batch of the Bihar cadre. He had served as the director of the CBI from December 2012 to December 2014.

Senior officials told PTI that Sinha died in what is believed to be a COVID-19 related death. "It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night," the officials said.

Prior to his appointment as CBI chief in 2012, Sinha was the Director General of Police of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Director General of the Railway Protection Force. He had also worked in Central Reserve Police Force as IG (Operations) in Srinagar and IG (Personnel) in Delhi.

READ MORE: Bolstering Covid-19 fight: 100 hospitals to have own oxygen plant, import of 50,000 MT cleared

READ MORE: Centre allows Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute to manufacture Covaxin

Latest India News