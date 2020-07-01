Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev to address PC on Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil at 12:00 pm

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev will be addressing a press conference at 12:00 pm to give out more details on Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil. IndiaTVnews.com will bring to you live updates from Swami Ramdev's PC as he shares the current status of Coronil, including when can we expect it in our nearest Patanjali store.

Earlier, Swami Ramdev, while speaking to India TV had raised a question that why only allopathic treatment should get medicine status? And that why research should be limited to the elites.

"Why should research be an exclusive thing of elites. Why treatment techniques devised in Germany, the United Kingdom or Europe only get acceptance status as 'medicine'? Time people recognise Ayurveda's power to cure and heal people," he said.

Swami Ramdev also answered the question whether Coronil is a cure for COVID-19 or not.

Swami Ramdev said Coronil is also an immunity booster to fight symptoms like cold, cough in order to protect lungs from these viral symptoms. He said Coronil is an immunity booster based on the traditional rules of Ayurveda. (Yeh immunity booster hai ayurved le traditional rules ke hisab sey)

Yoga guru Ramdev added, "traditional techniques of Ayurveda says that every time after you conclude a big research, the traditional cure is called medicine."

"Swasari, Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi are beneficial against cold, flu-related breathing issues," Swami Ramdev said.

Yoga guru Ramdev further said that the clinical trial of Coronil has been done while some trials are also underway. It shoud get the status of a medicine (Coronil ka clinical trial poora ho gaya hai. Isko medicine ka darja milna chahiye)

Swami Ramdev said that people can take Coronil to boost their immunity (Immunity badhane ke saath saath isko le sakte hain).

