Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan unwell, hospitalised

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated. Paswan, founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) informed of his health in a series of tweet. 

New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2020 9:42 IST
Image Source : FILE

Ram Vilas is unwell and undergoing treatment in a hospital. LJP founder informed of his health in a tweet.

"I visited a hospital after Chirag insisted that I should. I am now getting treatment and happy that Chirag is by my side at this moment," Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted. 


Paswan's LJP is making strong pitch against Nitish Kumar's JDU in Bihar. Assembly elections are due in Bihar this year and LJP is part of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar. 

 

 

