Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan unwell, hospitalised

Image Source : FILE Ram Vilas is unwell and undergoing treatment in a hospital. LJP founder informed of his health in a tweet.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated. Paswan, founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) informed of his health in a series of tweet.

"I visited a hospital after Chirag insisted that I should. I am now getting treatment and happy that Chirag is by my side at this moment," Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted.

कोरोना संकट के समय खाद्य मंत्री के रूप में निरंतर अपनी सेवा देश को दी और हर सम्भव प्रयास किया कि सभी जगह खाद्य सामग्री समय पर पहुंच सके। इसी दौरान तबियत ख़राब होने लगी लेकिन काम में कोई ढिलाई ना हो इस वजह से अस्पताल नहीं गया। 1/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

मेरी ख़राब तबियत का एहसास जब चिराग को हुआ तो उसके कहने पर मैं अस्पताल गया और अपना इलाज करवाने लगा। मुझे ख़ुशी है कि इस समय मेरा बेटा चिराग मेरे साथ है और मेरी हर सम्भव सेवा कर रहा है। मेरा ख़याल रखने के साथ साथ पार्टी के प्रति भी अपनी ज़िम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभा रहा है 2/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

मुझे विश्वास है कि अपनी युवा सोच से चिराग पार्टी व बिहार को नयी ऊँचाईयों तक ले जाएगा।चिराग के हर फ़ैसले के साथ मैं मज़बूती से खड़ा हूं। मुझे आशा है कि मैं पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर जल्द ही अपनों के बीच आऊँगा। 3/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

Paswan's LJP is making strong pitch against Nitish Kumar's JDU in Bihar. Assembly elections are due in Bihar this year and LJP is part of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar.

