Ram Mandir: PM Modi to discuss Ayodhya development projects with Adityanath, officials on June 26

Ram Mandir: Follwing allegations of irregularities in land purchase for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss development projects in the temple town in a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other top officials on June 26. Officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will also attend the meeting.

Apart from the Ram Mandir construction, the state government is expected to brief about the Greenfield city project, upcoming airport in Ayodhya, development of Saryu bank, construction of road linked to temple. The state government had last week announced two major infrastructural projects- a bus station and widening of Ayodhya-Sultanpur road.

Meanwhile, though the opposition leaders alleged wrongdoings in the land deal for Ram Mandir, Sultan Ansari, the man who sold land to Ram Mandir Trust has categorically denied the allegations.

Ansari explained that an agreement was first signed in 2011 which was renewed in 2014 and 2019 before the deal was sealed in 2021. Ansari said that he sold the plot below the market price because the deal was signed in one go and that it is related to the Ram Mandir.

