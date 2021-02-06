Rakesh Tikait made statement in haste, should have spoken to us: BKU spokesperson Darshan Pal

Image Source : PTI Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab with others addresses a press conference during ongoing their agitation against new farm laws.

After a 3-hour long 'chakka jam' ended with no major impact in the country, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) spokesperson Darshan Pal Singh on Saturday said that Rakesh Tikait should have consulted with them before making the statement that violence might have erupted in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand since both these states including Delhi were excluded from 'chakka jam' call."

"He personally felt that violence might occur in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I feel he should have made the statement after speaking with us. The statement was made in haste," Farmer leader Darshan Pal on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's statement.

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait made a statement saying, "We have evidence that few people would have attempted to spread violence at these places. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand."

Darshan Pal also spoke on way ahead for farmers protest which has been continuing for over 2 months now and said, "We are ready for talks, the ball is in government's court."

"We clearly told the government that its proposal on farm laws is not acceptable to us, so they should come up with a new proposal now," Darshan Pal said.

Meanwhile, Samyukta Kisan Morcha in a statement said, "Farmers' call for 'chakka jam' got huge support across the country and that it is firm on the demand of complete repeal of farm laws and legal guarantee on MSP."

