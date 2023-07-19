Rakesh Pal, alumnus of Indian Naval Academy, appointed 25th Director General of Indian Coast Guard

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rakesh Pal is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy and joined Indian Coast Guard in Jan 1989.

Rakesh Pal has been appointed as the 25th Director General of Indian Coast Guard. Pal is an alumnus of the Indian Naval Academy who joined Indian Coast Guard in January 1989.

He has undergone professional specialization in Gunnery & Weapons System at Indian Naval School Dronacharya, Kochi and Electro-Optics Fire Control Solution course from United Kingdom. The Officer holds the recognition of being the First Gunner of ICG.

Rakesh Pal's naval career at a span

In his unstinted and distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer has held several key appointments afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), Gandhinagar, Deputy Director General (Policy & Plans) and Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

Besides, he has held various prestigious staff assignments such as Director (Infra & Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

He has a vast sea experience and commanded all class of ICG ships namely; ICGS Samarth, ICGS Vijit, ICGS Sucheta Kriplani, ICGS Ahalyabai and ICGS C-03. The Officer has also Commanded two Coast Guard Base of forward area in Gujarat i.e. Okha & Vadinar.

He was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in Feb 2022 and appointed as Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi.

He was also given the Additional Charge of Director General Coast Guard from Feb 2023. The period under his apex supervision, many major operations and exercises were successfully accomplished that includes seizure of drugs/narcotic substances and gold worth Crores of rupees, rescue of mariners during very sever cyclonic storm, joint exercises with Foreign Coast Guard, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones/ naturals calamities and Costal Security exercises.

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred with award of Tatrakshak Medal (TM) in the year 2013 and President Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) for distinguished service in the year 2018.

The Officer hails from Uttar Pradesh. He is an ardent music lover and an avid sports enthusiast. He is married to Dipa Pal and a proud father of two daughters.

Latest India News