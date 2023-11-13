Monday, November 13, 2023
     
Rajya Sabha issues privilege notices BRS MPs displaying placards violation of house rules

The issuance of the privilege notices came in response to a complaint filed by BJP MP Vivek Thakur during a special parliamentary session.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2023 20:33 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during a function.

The Office of the Chairman to Rajya Sabha has issued privilege notices to Members of Parliament (MPs) from the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtriya Sangh) for displaying placards in violation of the house rules. The MPs who received the notices include K Keshav Rao, Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav.

The Chairman considered the complaint, leading to the issuance of notices to the aforementioned MPs. They are required to respond to the notices by November 28th, addressing the alleged violation of house rules.

