Rajya Sabha elections: MVA leaders should contact us if they want support, says Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MVA leaders should contact us if they want support for RS polls: Owaisi

Highlights No one from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has contacted us, Owaisi said

The Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections

BJP has votes to win two seats, while the Sena, NCP and Congress can comfortably win one seat each

No one from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has contacted the AIMIM or support in the upcoming elections to six Rajya Sabha seats from the state, party president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday.

"If they want our support, they should contact us," Owaisi told reporters in Nanded.

The AIMIM held a meeting in Nanded on Monday, but the party did not come up with any decision on support to the MVA or the BJP.

On Tuesday, Owaisi said, "No one from the MVA has contacted us or our MLAs in Maharashtra. If they want our support, they should contact us."

'If they don't want our support, it is ok. We are talking to our MLAs. We will take a decision in a day or two," he added.

However, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel, told PTI that they have some issues pertaining to the constituencies held by their party in the state.

"We will keep those issues before the government also. If the MVA wants to defeat the BJP, the ruling alliance should openly seek the support of the AIMIM," Jaleel said.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has two members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, which forms the electoral college for the Rajya Sabha polls, scheduled on June 10.

After more than two decades, the state will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats.

The Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates, its MVA allies NCP and Congress have nominated one candidate each, while the opposition BJP has put up three candidates.

The BJP has votes to win two seats, while the Sena, NCP and Congress can comfortably win one seat each.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Four days ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Sena's MLAs sent to hotel near Mumbai

Latest India News