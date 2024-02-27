Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Rajya Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Stage set for polls amid cross-voting buzz

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: The outcome of the polls to the Rajya Sabha is likely to have an impact in the political sphere just ahead of the General Elections in the country.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: February 27, 2024 8:44 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Rajya Sabha elections 2024

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission is set to conduct voting for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states. While 50 members will retire on April 2, six will do so on April 3. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda and new party entrant Ashok Chavan and Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan were among the 41 candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha while Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will witness polling on Tuesday (February 27). The BJP won the highest number of 20 seats, followed by the Congress (6), Trinamool Congress (4), YSR Congress (3), RJD (2), BJD (2) and NCP, Shiv Sena, BRS and JD(U) one each. As there were no other candidates in the fray on these 41 seats, the respective returning officers declared them winners on the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Now polling will be held for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh from 9 am to 4 pm and counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards.

 

  • Feb 27, 2024 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel not to vote

    Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, said that she would not vote in the Rajya Sabha polls as she did not agree with the SP decision to field Jaya Bachchan and Alok Ranjan.

  • Feb 27, 2024 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    36 per cent Rajya Sabha candidates declared criminal cases

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Eight SP MLAs skip party meeting ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

    These MLAs did not attend the Samajwadi Party meeting held before the Rajya Sabha elections.

    • 1. Rakesh Pandey
    • 2. Abhay Singh
    • 3. Rakesh Pratap Singh
    • 4. Manoj Pandey
    • 5. Vinod Chaturvedi
    • 6. Maharaj Prajapati
    • 7. Pooja Pal
    • 8. Pallavi Patel

     

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    36 per cent Rajya Sabha candidates declared criminal cases

    Thirty-six per cent of Rajya Sabha candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while the average assets of candidates analysed stood at Rs 127.81 crore, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The ADR and the National Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 58 out of the 59 candidates in the fray for 56 seats in 15 states. The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for February 27.

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rajya Sabha polls: BJP takes exception to issuing of whip by Congress

    Ahead of polling for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to its members to pressurise them and maintained that the MLAs have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Thakur said the Election Commission of India had made it clear that whip can't be issued for the election and added the Congress has by issuing the whip shown its intention to pressurise the party legislators. He said the Congress has told its legislators that showing the ballot paper to the authorised agent of the party is mandatory and if any member has indulged in cross voting, the vote will be rendered invalid.

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Candidates in Uttar Pradesh

    The ruling BJP and the principal opposition SP have the numbers to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, but with the BJP fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, a keen contest is on the cards in one of the seats. The seven other candidates fielded by the BJP are former Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind) party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain. The Samajwadi Party has fielded actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan and Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman.

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    UP Rajya Sabha polls: Keen contest on one of 10 seats

    The stage is set for a high-pitched electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday, with the BJP fielding eight candidates and the opposition Samajwadi Party three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. The ruling BJP and the principal opposition SP have the numbers to send seven and three members respectively unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, but with the BJP fielding Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, a keen contest is on the cards in one of the seats. Seth, an industrialist and former SP leader, joined the BJP in 2019. He had filed his nomination in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other senior party leaders. The BJP and the SP are the two largest parties in the 403-member state assembly with 252 MLAs and 108 MLAs respectively. 

