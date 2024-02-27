Rajya Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Stage set for polls amid cross-voting buzz

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Rajya Sabha elections 2024

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission is set to conduct voting for the Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats from 15 states. While 50 members will retire on April 2, six will do so on April 3. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda and new party entrant Ashok Chavan and Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and L Murugan were among the 41 candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha while Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will witness polling on Tuesday (February 27). The BJP won the highest number of 20 seats, followed by the Congress (6), Trinamool Congress (4), YSR Congress (3), RJD (2), BJD (2) and NCP, Shiv Sena, BRS and JD(U) one each. As there were no other candidates in the fray on these 41 seats, the respective returning officers declared them winners on the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Now polling will be held for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh from 9 am to 4 pm and counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards.