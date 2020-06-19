Image Source : INDIA TV Latest Updates on Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020 from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Rajya Sabha Election Result Live Updates: The counting of votes for Rajya Sabha Election 2020 began at 5 pm today. The polling for 19 Rajya Sabha seats took place at 9 am and continued till 4 pm. Voting for 18 seats were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 19 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya. Here are the updates on Rajya Sabha Election Result 2020:

RAJYA SABHA ELECTION RESULT LIVE UPDATES: WHO WON, WHO LOST

RAJASTHAN

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has won two Rajya Sabha. The opposition BJP managed to get one seat in the Rajya Sabha polls. KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress party were declared winner while Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP also got elected. The BJP had fielded a second candidate as well, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, but he lost. With this, the number of Congress party's Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan has increased to three, out of a total of 10. The rest seven are BJP members.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh has bagged all four Rajya Sabha in the biennal election. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Parimal Nathwani and realtor Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRC got 38 votes each.

MADHYA PRADESH

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won two seats while Congress managed one. Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh won from the grand-old party while BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki got elected. Congress candidate and Dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya lost the election.

Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath celebrate after the former wins one out of three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki have won the other two seats. pic.twitter.com/OxlYTTiqRl — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

JHARKHAND

BJP and JMM have won one seat each in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections. BJP candidate Deepak Prakash and JMM's Shibu Soren were announced the winners. The polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand was necessitated as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta had ended in April.

GUJARAT

Counting of votes is suffering delays as the Congress demanded that the Election Commission invalidate two BJP votes. Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the Congress has sought cancellation of votes cast by BJP MLA Kerisinh Solanki and minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. The matter was rejected by the EC observer and sent to Delhi office for final decision.

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) candidate Dr WR Kharlukhi today wins the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.

