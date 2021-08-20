Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Array of programmes to mark Rajiv Gandhi's 77th birth anniversary today.

A slew of programmes, including blood donation camps, sports and cultural events, will be organised across the country to mark the 77th birth anniversary of late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Indian Youth Congress said on Thursday.

A special photo exhibition paying tribute to the late prime minister will also be organised in the national capital on the occasion on Friday, according to a statement by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the prime minister of the country from 1984 to 1989, was born on August 20 in 1944. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election campaign in 1991.

The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi is observed as ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ by the Congress.

"The Indian Youth Congress workers across the country will be paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on ’Sadhbhavana Diwas'.

Many programmes like photo exhibitions, cultural and sports events, ‘run for nation’, blood donation camps, among others, will be held at the state, district, assembly and block levels," the statement stated.

IYC national president Srinivas BV remembered Rajiv Gandhi for his vision of modern India and called him the “father of information technology and telecommunication revolution in the country".

"Rajiv Gandhi, who became the PM at the age of 40, created modern India. On his (Gandhi's) initiative, the Indian telecommunication network was established. The network of telecommunications started from city to villages so that people of villages could also connect with the country and the world in terms of communication," he said in a statement.

