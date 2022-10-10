Ex-AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam to be questioned by Delhi Police over mass religious conversion row

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

The Delhi Police has sent notice to former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam asking him to appear for questioning on Tuesday over his presence in a mass religious conversion event.

He has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior police official said.

The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.

The AAP minister resigned from the post on Sunday after a controversy erupted of his presence in the mass religious conversion event where thousands of people were heard denouncing Hindu gods.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted minister Rajendra Pal Gautam's resignation and sent it to the lieutenant governor, who has forwarded it to the President for approval, sources said on Monday.

LG office sources said that Gautam's resignation had been received and sent for the President's approval.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or the AAP to be in trouble because of him.

His successor too would be from the Dalit community.

Ambedkar Nagar MLA Ajay Dutt, Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar, Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla and Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi are the frontrunners among the leaders being considered for the post.

Gautam had earlier held the charge of the Women and Child Development department but was divested of that portfolio in March this year.

The decision was taken amid an indefinite strike by Anganwadi helpers and workers over a host of issues, including regularisation of their services.

The portfolio was given to Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The party's Dalit ministers, in the past, have had to quit or resign due to controversies.

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar had quit his post following allegations over his fake law degree. Another minister, Sandeep Kumar, was sacked in 2016 following a sex video incident.

He was booked in a rape case and was subsequently arrested.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Some leaders don't want change, people who supported my nomination pressurised: Tharoor spills the beans

ALSO READ | Election Commission allots new names to Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena

Latest India News