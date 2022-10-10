Some leaders don't want change, people who supported my nomination pressurised: Tharoor spills the beans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress President Election: Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting the election against Mallikarjun Kharge for the party's top post, has said that there is no level playing field in this election, the pitch is odd-even adding some leaders who are in good positions in the party does not want change. Tharoor said whosoever wins the election will have to work with the Gandhi family and cannot ignore them. He said they are neutral and want that the party should become strong. Tharoor shared this in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

Tharoor says his supporters were pressurized

People who signed my nomination paper were pressured by some senior leaders.

5-10 people who supported me on social media are being pressurized. This pressure is not from the Gandhi family, rather it's being exerted by those who are in a good position now and don't want change.

Gandhis are neutral in this election, says Tharoor

The high command is neutral in this election.

Whoever becomes the president, has to keep the Gandhi family in confidence and work with them.

The Gandhi family has blessed everyone... they want that the party must become strong.

Some leaders don't want change

Some leaders in Congress who are in a good position don't want change, if, at all it happens, they will not be happy. Leaders will not vote for change.

Tharoor did mention that he's facing difficulties in his campaign.

Tharoor on Kharge

Hitting out at his competitor, Tharoor said one is easily meeting people by going in private jet, reaching 2-3 places in a day.

Tharoor also shared his struggles in life saying he completed his studies supported with loans... didn't even have the money to get a plane ticket to go abroad. "I have achieved everything in life with my hard work," he said.

Delegates are excited to meet me... I stand for change.

PCC delegates did nothing for 22 years... but we will give respect to those delegates.

Mallikarjun Kharge is a big leader... he's a friend too... I worked under him... why should I see his caste. I say yes only when it is necessary... don't when things are not right.

After many years, a free and fair elections are taking place.

