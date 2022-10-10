Election Commission allots new names to Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and current CM Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena symbol war: The Election Commission on Monday allotted new names to both factions of Shiv Sena, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and another by Eknath Shinde.

The election commission allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to Shinde faction and 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction. However, it declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Gada' as symbols as they are "not in the list of free symbols".

The Election Commission of India has asked the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by October 11, tomorrow and declares 'Flaming Torch' as the symbol of candidates of Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute.

Speaking on EC's decision, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "everyone should accept the decision given by the Election Commission today. We welcome this decision."

"We got this name of Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Balasaheb's name will be with us. Udvav Thackeray Shiv Sena on one hand and our Balasaheb's Shiv Sena on the another," he said.

"We follow Balasaheb's Hindutva ideas, hence we got the name Balasaheb. Eknath Shinde got the blessings of Balasaheb in a way with his name. Uddhav Thackeray left Hindutva, so he did not get the name of Balasaheb," he said attacking Thackeray faction.

"We have to give 3 symbols till tomorrow morning (Tuesday). Eknath Shinde will discuss and decide by tomorrow," he mentioned.

Uddhav Thackeray Team

Name - Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

Symbol - Flaming Torch

Eknath Shinde Team

Name - Balasahebanchi Shivsena

Symbol - EC has asked to give three fresh symbols

