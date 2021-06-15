Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan begins preparations to revive tourism as COVID situation eases

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked officials to prepare a roadmap for reviving the tourism sector while utilising the budget allocated to the Tourism Department. In a review meeting of the Tourism Department, Gehlot stressed on the effective marketing of key tourist destinations, fairs and festivals of the state at the international level.

He said foreign tourists are not coming due to the coronavirus pandemic and in such a situation, domestic tourism should be promoted.

The chief minister said the Tourism Policy-2020 announced by the state government focuses on promoting adventure tourism, night tourism, weekend tourism and rural tourism and this will give impetus to tourism in the state.

"The tourism policy, which came after nearly 20 years in the state, will also help in bringing the tourism sector back on track which is facing a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement quoting Gehlot said.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Tourism Govind Singh Dotasra, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 20 coronavirus-related deaths and 277 fresh positive cases on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities and case tally to 8,842 and 9,49,961 respectively, an official bulletin stated.

Six deaths were reported from Jaipur and four deaths in Bikaner besides deaths reported in other cities, according to the official report.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported the most cases with 60 followed by Alwar with 37 cases.

A total of 9,34,652 people have recovered from the viral infection while the number of active cases stands at 6,467.

Latest India News