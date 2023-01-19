Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot takes a dig at Gehlot, says 'Paper kept in locker despite being leaked is Jaadugiri'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot: The war of words between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot is getting messier over exam paper leaks. The latest remarks by Pilot reflect the rift within the Congress in Rajasthan, where CM Gehlot and his former deputy are locked in a power tussle.

"It's unfortunate when exam paper is leaked repeatedly. I welcome action taken against perpetrators. It's being said no leader or official was involved in it but paper is kept in locker despite that it reached students...this is 'Jaadugiri'," Sachin Pilot said. It is pertinent to mention that Ashok Gehlot is known as 'Jadugar' in Rajasthan.

Pilot has been targeting the Gehlot government over the paper leak incidents for the last two days and had demanded that the "big sharks" involved in the leaks should be arrested.

However, an unfazed CM has maintained that his government's actions in those cases were aimed at the kingpins. "Rajasthan is the only state where a bill with strict provisions against cheating, paper leak introduced. The officials accused in the paper leak case suspended, those found guilty their properties demolished and some permanently barred from sitting for exams," Gehlot said.

