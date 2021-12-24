Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Meet Rajasthan's Ravi Soni - Guinness World Record holder for largest drawing by an individual

Udaipur-based designer Ravi Soni recently broke the Guinness World Record by creating the World’s Largest Drawing measuring a whopping 629.981 square meters (6781 sq.feet). Soni created his huge painting on November 30, 2021 at Maharana Bhupal Stadium, Udaipur. It took him around 24 hours to complete the drawing spanning across 5 days.

Talking about his achievement, Soni said he wanted to create awareness about physical endurance through his painting.

"The global pandemic has taken the world by storm impacting us professionally, personally, financially and mentally. We are going through a very tough phase where the negative demons are pulling us down by the hour. By creating ‘World’s Largest Drawing by an Individual’ I wanted to generate awareness about physical endurance and mental strength," Soni said.

"Most of life's battles are either won or lost in the mind first. I believe that it’s the mind which either gives up first, or pushes you to go beyond unthinkable. A positive frame of mind can become your attitude and can eventually become way of life.

Under the current pandemic, where the exterior surroundings looked so gloomy, I decided to take up the challenge by going after something which was beyond imagination. The mind gave up many a times, but my passion to create something fascinating overpowered the negative thoughts," Soni said.

Soni said that through his mammoth creation, he hopes to inspire the youth to cross boundaries, to go fearless and achieve limitless.

The theme of his artwork is ‘Tree of Life’ and is inspired by Baobab trees which signify the importance of ecological balance

Latest India News